Shraddha Arya, Kundali Bhagya fame actress, is all set to tie the knot today (November 16) with Rahul Sharma in New Delhi. The pre-wedding festivities is going on in full swing and the beauty has given a glimpse of her look from her haldi ceremony. Shraddha is looking stunning in a yellow lehenga and she has accessorised her outfit with floral jewellery. Celebrity stylist Neha Advik Mahajan has also shared a series of pictures of the bride-to-be and we just cannot take our eyes off her.

Shraddha Looks Resplendent In Yellow Outfit

Bride-To-Be Just Cannot Contain Her Happiness

