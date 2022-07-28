Shraddha Kapoor looked exuberant in recent photoshoot where the actress wore a beautiful rose gold lehenga set by Falguni Peacock and radiated sheer elegance with her stylish poses. The Bollywood star looked magnificent in her sequined outfit that was teamed with a back cut-out blouse and feathery sleeves. Her glittery eye make-up and middle-parted hairdo made her look flawless and on-point! Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor that is set to release on March 8, 2023. Sunday Mood: Shraddha Kapoor Channelises Her Inner 'chai Lover'

View Shraddha Kapoor's Pics in Dazzling Rose Gold Lehenga Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

