Bollywood actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is setting the internet abuzz with her stunning vacation pictures from the Maldives. The talented star was spotted looking absolutely breathtaking in a pink bikini, exuding confidence and charm. Sharing glimpses of her idyllic getaway, Shriya appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her time by the seaside, soaking up the sun and the azure waters. Fans and followers couldn't help but admire her radiant smile and beach-ready figure.