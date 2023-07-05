Shweta Tiwari has shared some beautiful pictures on social media. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor took to her Instagram handle to share fun-filled photos from her Goa vacation. The TV actor is seen in a yellow shirt paired with denim shorts in one of the pictures. In another picture, Shweta is seen in a gorgeous white printed top paired with denim. The actor looks refreshing as ever in her latest Instagram pictures. In one of the pictures, Shweta is seen having fun at the beach wearing a raincoat. She is also seen partying with her friends in Goa. Shweta Tiwari Dazzles in Metallic Dress, Check Latest Pictures of Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor.

Here's Shweta Tiwari's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)