Shweta Tiwari never fails to impress in the style department. She has been in the industry since quite a long time and has always managed to wow the janta. Now, on January 5, the actress shared a series of clicks on Instagram that sees her slaying it in a red saree along with an off-shoulder blouse that has intricate details on it. Well, it's wedding season and Tiwari's six-yard can be a perfect fit for a reception. Check it out.

Shweta Tiwari in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)