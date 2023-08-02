Sonam Bajwa has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a strapless white and pink cut-out dress. The Punjabi actor styled the look with drop earrings paired with a ring along with white heels. Sonam looks absolutely gorgeous in her middle-parted relaxed wavy hair look. Her subtle nude makeup look with a glossy finish added a glam quotient to her style Sonam Bajwa Oozes Grace in Embellished Salwar Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actor Shares Gorgeous Pics on Insta.

Check Sonam Bajwa's Style Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

