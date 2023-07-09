Sonam Kapoor is the epitome of elegance and her latest photos once again prove that she can carry any outfit with ease and set major fashion goals. The gorgeous actress shared pics on Insta in which she’s dressed up for a ‘dance party’. Sonam oozes elegance in this white long sleeve midi dress with bottom ruffles and tied collar. This flared and floaty outfit has a plunging neckline, it is voluminous at the bottom and it has cape-like back. Sonam completed her look with minimal makeup, hair tied into a low bun and minimal accessories. Sonam Kapoor Attends Paris Fall/Winter Couture Week In Stunning Beige Trench Coat and Dress (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor In ‘Summer Ethereal White’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

