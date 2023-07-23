Sonnalli Seygall has dropped a series of pics from her recent trip to the tropical island. The beauty is seen serving hot and bold looks in sexy swimsuits in these throwback pics from her Maldives trip. From donning black cut-out monokini to hitting the crystal clear waters in pastel pink monokini, the varied range of swimwear are stylish and shows off her fit and hot bod. Not just that, Sonnalli has dished out major beach style goals with these pics. Take a look at them below: Karisma Kapoor Rocks Sexy Printed Monokini As She Chills by the Beach (View Pics).

Sonnalli Seygall’s Beach Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

