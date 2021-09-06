Actress Sunny Leone like many Indian celebs was on a quick getaway to the Maldives and the mum of three has been busy sharing lovely photos and videos from her exotic vacation in the island nation. The 40-year-old after posting several pics in swimsuits shared a look that instantly caught our attention. It is a rainbow-inspired one-shoulder dress that gives major sarong vibes. Nevertheless, the vibrant colours and thigh-high slit design is making us want to own one right now.

View Photos of Sunny Leone in This Gorgeous Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

