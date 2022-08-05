Sunny Leone and her exquisite style quotient are just WOW! Be it a casual day out or a thrilling party, Sunny has got a style for every occasion. This time, the Jism 2 actress shared pics of her 'Dubai outfit' and exuded sheer elegance in the fashionable look. She wore a metallic pink crop top and paired it with multicoloured sequined skirt to complete her swanky look. Her glamorous Anikate Satam attire was accessorised with white ear studs and golden stilettoes. She is absolutely oozing the oomph factor in her dazzling outfit! Sunny Leone Is a Chic in All-Black Casuals and Dramatic Jacket; View Pics of the Actress Who Looks Sassy AF!

View Pics of Sunny Leone in Metallic Pink Top and Mini Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)