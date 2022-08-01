Sunny Leone has a fashion of her own! She is constantly on the sail to raise her fashion bar with her cool style and sassy attitude that's lit AF! The Jism 2 actress recently took to Instagram to share pics in all-black casuals and dramatic jacket which made her look extremely hot-chic and confident! Her appealing charm and magical poise prove that she's the queen of hearts when it comes to creating a statement with her hotness and exquisite looks. The tie-dye jacket added that much-needed drama to her classic and casual style. Sunny Leone Shares a Happy Picture with Anurag Kashyap and Confirms To Be a Part of His Upcoming Film

View Pics of Sunny Leone in All-Black Casuals and Dramatic Jacket:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

