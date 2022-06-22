Surbhi Jyoti issa vibe! She radiates pure beauty in every outfit that she dons and this time, her attire is no less! The Qubool Hai fame dazzled in red suit and raised the temperature with her killer look. Not just the dress, but the her bold medallion danglers just amped up her entire ensemble. She looks as hot and charming as the colour of her dress itself. Mouni Roy Exudes Sheer Elegance in Sequined Lehenga! Take a Look at Classy Style Statement of the Man Magazine’s June Cover Star!

Check Out Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Picture in Red Suit Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)