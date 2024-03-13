Sydney Sweeney continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion effortlessly. At the recent SXSW Festival in Texas for her film Immaculate, she exuded an ethereal aura with a hint of rebellious charm. Adorned in a custom-made ivory gown by Richard Quinn, her hourglass figure was accentuated flawlessly by the daring thigh-high slit, while the addition of white transparent stockings added a tantalising tease to the ensemble. Opting for a subtle makeup look, she let the dress speak volumes, emphasising her collarbone with an off-shoulder design that exuded the right amount of sensuality. Completing the ensemble with delicate pearl earrings, Sydney Sweeney effortlessly embodied sophistication and allure, proving once again that there's nothing she can't pull off with finesse. Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Sheer Elegance at 'Anyone But You' Premiere, Flaunts Her Figure in a White Gown (View Pics).

Sydney Sweeney At Immaculate World Premiere

Meet your new final girl. Sydney Sweeney at the World Premiere of IMMACULATE. Opens in theaters March 22: https://t.co/u6nrlkfGhG pic.twitter.com/LmgfWU6gkb — NEON (@neonrated) March 13, 2024

