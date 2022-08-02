Tara Sutaria is dishing out some very exquisite looks from the promotions of her upcoming film, Ek Villian Returns. She is dominating the co-ord fashion game like no other and giving out some major summer goals in her gorgeous outfits. Recently, she wore a sexy sports bra with a U-neckline that flaunted her toned midriff and svelte figure. She layered it with oversized collared shirt and pants. Her stylish combat boots with dramatic heels gave a modish hue to her chic outfit. Lastly, her oxidised jewellery rounded off her ensemble perfectly. Tara was styled by Meagan Concessio and wore the clothing label Urvashi Kaur for the promotions of Ek Villian Returns. 5 Co-ord Sets That We'd Like to Borrow from 'Ek Villain Returns' Actress Tara Sutaria!

View Pics of Tara Sutaria in Sexy Co-Ord Set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

