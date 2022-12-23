Bigg Boss winner, Tejasswi Prakash has created quite a mark for herself, thanks to her experimental fashion sense. Be it wearing something festive to slaying it in a bold western look, she has a great style. Now today, she shared a few sexy pics on Instagram that scream glamour. In the clicks, the girl can be seen in a thigh-high slit gown that accentuated her bod. Not to miss, her gold jewellery. Stunning is the word! Shehnaaz Gill Looks Nothing Less Than a Dulhaan in Heavily Embroidered Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash's Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

