Summertime is here and celebrities are all in for pop-coloured breezy outfits.Pink is a colour that a girl can never go wrong with and TV star Tejasswi Prakash and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill have proved so with their stylish outfits. In a picture shared on her Instagram, Tejasswi can be seen dressed in a pink co-ord set -- a blouse with flared sleeves and high-waist pants. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Nora Fatehi, Whose Version of Alex Perry Dress Gets Your Vote?

The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner kept her hair open and accessorized the outfit with multiple rings and a drop pendant. She added oomph to her outfit with a matching pink lip shade. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a super comfy and chic outfit, pairing a hot pink top with black shorts. Fashion Face-Off: Anusha Dandekar or Shruti Haasan in Sunaina Khera Ensemble! Who Wore the Shimmery Creation Better?

Check Out The Instagram Posts Below:

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

She chose a nude pink lip shade for her cute attire and looked adorable, posing on a couch. She avoided any accessories and kept her hair straight. On the work front, Shehnaaz, who is currently in Punjab, was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her TV show 'Naagin 6'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)