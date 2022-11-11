Tejasswi Prakash is serving major style goals and one just cannot take their eyes off her. Be it western or ethnic wear, her sartorial choices have grabbed fashionistas attention. In her latest post, the actress can be seen in a fiery orange outfit, beautifully balancing the contemporary-traditional look. The embroidered bralette choli and layering of organza on the skirt makes this outfit a stunning one. Tejasswi has kept her look minimal yet chic. Tejasswi Prakash Spotted in Body-Hugging Crop Top and Jeans at Film City in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash In Fiery Orange Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

