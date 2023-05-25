The Idol premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with its first two episodes and the HBO series has certainly gained a very mixed response from critics and audiences. Though the cast seemed to have quite a lovely time at the event. Jennie, Lily Rose-Depp and Troye Sivan even got together and clicked a photo. Jennie wore a black leather dress with her hair tied into a bun, Lily opted for a little black dress. And Troye wore a dark khaki pant paired with a brown turtleneck and rust denim jacket. The Idol: Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp Tear Up After Their HBO Drama Receives a 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 2023.

View Troye, Jennie and Lily's Photograph:

Jennie, Lily and Troye photographed by Eddy Chen for #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/VNUP5TQ8iz — The Idol Updates (@theidolupdates) May 24, 2023

