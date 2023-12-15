Alia Bhatt, our reigning fashion queen, has us mesmerized with her latest Instagram look! In the photos, the Jigra actress stuns in a sheer yellow saree paired with a chic sleeveless blouse and a statement choker necklace. This ensemble is pure wedding day goals, infused with Alia's signature modern touch. Her dark kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle makeup and braided hairstyle complete the look perfectly, showcasing her effortless beauty. We're simply smitten! Check out her photos below and prepare to be wowed. Oh-So-Hot! Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Purple Saree Paired With Black Spaghetti Strap Blouse; Animal Actress Shares Pics on Insta.

Alia Bhatt Stuns in Yellow Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

