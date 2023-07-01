Uorfi Javed's fashion choices have never been mediocre and keeping the momentum on, she once again has shocked everyone. For Grazia Millennial Awards 2023, the influencer opted for a gold breastplate which she paired with half-draped saree. The diva took to her Instagram and shared a video highlighting the mehnat that went into creating the DIY outfit. We totally loved the Bigg Boss OTT star's latest sexy AF attire which flashed her toned body and midriff. What do you think? Urfi Javed Is NOT TOPLESS As She Slays in Bralette Made Out of Kiwi Slices Leaving Fans Surprised; View Uorfi's Hot Video.

Uorfi Javed Stuns in Breastplate:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

She's Slaying It:

