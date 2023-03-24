Urfi is back in controversial clothes, but this time, her fans are more surprised than in awe of her. Her audience has always been supportive of her skills in making outfits. The most recent one was made out of tokris. This time, the actress has chosen fruit as her source of motivation rather than the usual weird items. Urfi Javed frequently comes up with original ideas when designing her clothing because her creativity knows no bounds. Urfi is also regarded as a DIY guru often.

Intriguing clothing, including one made of bamboo sticks, ropes, and polybags, has been donned by Urfi. Almost sporting a top made of Kiwis, Urfi once more astounded everyone. After posting a video of herself in which she is donning a bralette made of kiwi fruit, Urfi Javed shocked everyone. "Guess what this top is made from ?" she asked in the caption of a video she shared on Instagram. Urfi Javed can be seen in the film donning a bra made entirely of kiwi slices. She can be seen consuming a piece of kiwi while making sensual faces. In addition, the starlet is donning black cargo. 5 Boldest Looks of Urfi Javed That Broke the Internet!

Urfi covered her modesty with a woven kiwis top. The actress stunned everyone by sporting her new inventive top with black trousers. Urfi's top drew conflicting responses from online users; some praised her while others mocked her for making this novel effort. They accused Urfi of squandering food to make a statement about his style.

Urfi Javed in Kiwi Top:

It's not the first time Urfi's creative clothing has astounded everyone. She was captured on camera earlier this month donning a bamboo stick outfit. Urfi's tokri attire had gone viral online. The actress Urfi Javed has appeared in a number of TV programs, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Bepannaah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She gained notoriety after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 1. According to rumours, she will appear in Lock Upp season 2.

