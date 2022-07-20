Urfi Javed has done the unthinkable. As the Bigg Boss OTT star who's popular for her bold fashion has proved that she's unmatchable. For her OOTD, the sensational babe was seen in the city donning an all-black attire that comprised of sheer bodysuit paired with skirt that does not fit. Not to miss, the peekaboo of her booty. Well, the risqué couture is quite tough to carry and only Urfi can rock it. What say? Urfi Javed Flashes Underboobs and Midriff in Orange Top and Denim While Displaying Dismal Pool Playing Skills!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

