Urfi Javed and bold fashion go hand-in-hand. As the Bigg Boss OTT star's latest share on Instagram sees her in a yellow floral bikini that's HOT. The girl, who's known to go next level in the style department, has this time also stunned one and all with her oh-la-la style game. Daring yet in-vogue, Urfi looks damn sexy in the two-piece. Urfi Javed’s Mermaid-Inspired Seashell Bikini Top Is Sexy AF (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

