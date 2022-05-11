Urfi Javed has done it again, as the Bigg Boss OTT fame this time turned into a mermaid and boy she's killing it. Indeed, there is no one like her as the girl has opted for a daring OOTD that comprises of seashell bikini top paired with a purple see-through fabric around her legs. Well, doesen't she resemble Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid? Flower Power! Urfi Javed Leaves Little to Imagination in Barely-There Transparent Dress and Strategically Placed Flowers (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

