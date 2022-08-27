Urfi Javed continues to pay no attention to haters and has posted a new series of "illuminating" photos. This time using chaandi ka warq to cover her breasts and pose with slightly damp hair. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Shines in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors at the Dance Reality Show’s Launch Event.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)