Be it for the mehendi, haldi or wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, opted Sabyasachi designs for the most special events of their lives. From the outfits for the pre-wedding festivities and the marriage ceremony, the couple looked exquisite in each and every outfit. For the mehendi ceremony, Katrina’s outfit was inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection, Kashgaar Bazaar. She stunned in the ‘multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta’. Vicky looked dapper in the traditional outfit which the ace designer describes as an ‘embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar.’

VicKat Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The Stunning Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)