If you missed your favourite celebrity at Oscars 2022 or 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet, it is time to catch them shine at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! And it's the after-parties that turn out to be exciting as hell. Here is a look at Hollywood biggies putting on their best fashion foot forward and owning the night.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci PF22

Kristen Stewart in Chanel FW22 RTW

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga FW22

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga SS22 RTW

Rebel Wilson in Moschino

Natalie Portman in Custom Christian Dior

Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé FW11

Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera FW22

Suki Waterhouse in Alexandre Vauthier SS22 Couture

Serena Williams in Versace

Hailee Steinfeld in Rokh FW22 RTW

Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli SS22 Couture

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Alessandra Ambrósio in Stephane Rolland Couture

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW

Halsey is Sheer Delight

Zendaya All Suited Up

