If you missed your favourite celebrity at Oscars 2022 or 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet, it is time to catch them shine at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! And it's the after-parties that turn out to be exciting as hell. Here is a look at Hollywood biggies putting on their best fashion foot forward and owning the night.
Dakota Johnson in Gucci PF22
Literally everyone else can go home. It’s game over. THEE best look from Gucci Love Parade went to none other than Dakota Johnson. I’m floored. pic.twitter.com/vqshZxvB3S
— Mario Abad (@MarioAAbad) March 28, 2022
Kristen Stewart in Chanel FW22 RTW
Kristen Stewart is stunning at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/Yv6njwTYvP
— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Jessica Chastain at Vanity Fair’s #Oscar party pic.twitter.com/Xouk9Goxz9
— best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) March 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga FW22
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga FW22 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party🖤 pic.twitter.com/LzIJOiDFss
— Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) March 28, 2022
Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga SS22 RTW
Kendall Jenner arrives to the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/OohfVaaFLR
— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Rebel Wilson in Moschino
#rebelwilson deslumbra en un #moschino en el after party de #vanityfair #OscarsConEstiloDF
CC: Getty pic.twitter.com/T4nmURJvsY
— EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) March 28, 2022
Natalie Portman in Custom Christian Dior
Natalie Portman gave us a #VanityFairOscarParty appearance no strings attached. pic.twitter.com/gQs6PZa6jX
— E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé FW11
Emily Ratajkowski dazzles at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/2yqTwGwYSV
— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera FW22
alexandra daddario at vanity fair oscars after party. pic.twitter.com/KgmxqSeaV8
— best of alexandra daddario (@daddario_gifs) March 28, 2022
Suki Waterhouse in Alexandre Vauthier SS22 Couture
Suki Waterhouse looks sooooo good, Natural beauty 😍 #VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/4WjJlzS3lp
— Robert And Suki (@stanrobsuki) March 28, 2022
Serena Williams in Versace
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian walk the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/H3IwwNK6SX
— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Hailee Steinfeld in Rokh FW22 RTW
Hailee Steinfeld on the blue carpet of Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty ✨ pic.twitter.com/WCTsC0HA4l
— Hailee Steinfeld Network (@HaizNetwork) March 28, 2022
Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli SS22 Couture
Tessa Thompson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/DgAo8iutPj
— mcu content (@mcucomfort) March 28, 2022
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives in #dior at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/z4s6ue3mln
— Oldsoul (@OldsoulManal) March 28, 2022
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
hailey bieber supremacy . pic.twitter.com/cOwWN6KNSx
— júlia o’brien (@obriendaylight) March 28, 2022
Alessandra Ambrósio in Stephane Rolland Couture
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party #Oscar #VFOscars pic.twitter.com/Xh1dGK4HAL
— #Oscars (@21metgala) March 28, 2022
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
I mean WHAT !!! 🤩🤩 Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party #Oscar #VFOscars #VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/k2h7uPyq5D
— gomezgalore (@gomezgaIore) March 28, 2022
Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW
Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/v1j9rMM1vj
— Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 28, 2022
Halsey is Sheer Delight
Halsey's look for the Vanity Fair Oscar's party is AMAZING. This woman is a goddess, I swear. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TQLrQakUxd
— Tatiana (@andresen1991) March 28, 2022
Zendaya All Suited Up
Damn speechless I am..#Zendaya #Oscars #Oscars2022 #VanityFair pic.twitter.com/3WOui1uZ4C
— Salim98 (@Salimzaidi19) March 28, 2022
