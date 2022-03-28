If you missed your favourite celebrity at Oscars 2022 or 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet, it is time to catch them shine at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! And it's the after-parties that turn out to be exciting as hell. Here is a look at Hollywood biggies putting on their best fashion foot forward and owning the night.

Dakota Johnson in Gucci PF22

Literally everyone else can go home. It’s game over. THEE best look from Gucci Love Parade went to none other than Dakota Johnson. I’m floored. pic.twitter.com/vqshZxvB3S — Mario Abad (@MarioAAbad) March 28, 2022

Kristen Stewart in Chanel FW22 RTW

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain at Vanity Fair’s #Oscar party pic.twitter.com/Xouk9Goxz9 — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) March 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga FW22

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga FW22 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party🖤 pic.twitter.com/LzIJOiDFss — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) March 28, 2022

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga SS22 RTW

Rebel Wilson in Moschino

Natalie Portman in Custom Christian Dior

Natalie Portman gave us a #VanityFairOscarParty appearance no strings attached. pic.twitter.com/gQs6PZa6jX — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Privé FW11

Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera FW22

alexandra daddario at vanity fair oscars after party. pic.twitter.com/KgmxqSeaV8 — best of alexandra daddario (@daddario_gifs) March 28, 2022

Suki Waterhouse in Alexandre Vauthier SS22 Couture

Suki Waterhouse looks sooooo good, Natural beauty 😍 #VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/4WjJlzS3lp — Robert And Suki (@stanrobsuki) March 28, 2022

Serena Williams in Versace

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian walk the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/H3IwwNK6SX — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

Hailee Steinfeld in Rokh FW22 RTW

Hailee Steinfeld on the blue carpet of Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty ✨ pic.twitter.com/WCTsC0HA4l — Hailee Steinfeld Network (@HaizNetwork) March 28, 2022

Tessa Thompson in Schiaparelli SS22 Couture

Tessa Thompson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/DgAo8iutPj — mcu content (@mcucomfort) March 28, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Alessandra Ambrósio in Stephane Rolland Couture

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera FW22 RTW

Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. pic.twitter.com/v1j9rMM1vj — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) March 28, 2022

Halsey is Sheer Delight

Halsey's look for the Vanity Fair Oscar's party is AMAZING. This woman is a goddess, I swear. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TQLrQakUxd — Tatiana (@andresen1991) March 28, 2022

Zendaya All Suited Up

