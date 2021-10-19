Zac Efron turned 34 on Monday (October 18). And on this very special occasion, the Baywatch star shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram. In the click, the actor could be seen enjoying some beach time in Thailand with his pooch. Along with the thirsty photo, he also added a fun caption and jokingly mentioned that he's getting old.

Zac Efron Shirtless:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)