Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is an auspicious festival that falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on May 3. Akshaya Tritiya is considered a favourable day to purchase gold and start new ventures. People celebrate this festival by participating in pujas and visiting temples, and they wear traditional clothes, clean and decorate their houses and make rangolis in their homes. Rangolis are an essential part of celebrations in the Hindu culture; they are vibrant and colourful and enrich the decoration of the houses. To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, here are some Easy Kalash Rangoli Designs, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 rangoli designs, easy floral rangoli designs For Akha Teej 2022 that you can make at home. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Auspicious Time To Buy Gold: Know Shubh Muhurat on Akha Teej Before Buying Gold For Good Luck & Prosperity.

Easy Kalash Rangoli Designs 2022

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Rangoli Designs

Quick Floral Rangoli Designs 2022

Rangoli Design For Akha Teej 2022

Simple Rangoli Design 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)