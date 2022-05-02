Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions according to Hindu mythology. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on May 3, Tuesday. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Vaishakh Month. The day is considered very pious and auspicious to begin new endeavours and invest in expensive objects like gold and properties. People also organise Griha Pravesh pujas, engagement and wedding ceremonies on the day of Akha Teej. Buying gold jewellery and gold coins is one most the popular traditions of Akshaya Tritiya, and people generally engage in the purchase of gold only during shubh muhurat. The tithi and shubh muhurat (date and time) to buy gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is listed below. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Dos and Don’ts: Auspicious Things To Attract Good Luck and Prosperity on Akha Teej.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Shubh Muhurat For Buying Gold

Akshaya Tritiya is an important day in the Hindu religion and people and is considered one of the most favourable days to invest in Gold. And people often wonder when the most auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya is? According to Drikpanchang, the Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin from 29:18+ on May 2, 2022, i.e. at 5:08 AM on the next in the Gregorian calendar and will end at 07:32 AM on May 4, 2022. And the most auspicious time to buy gold will be over two days, and the 'Shubh Muhurat' is listed below.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings On May 2 - 05:18 AM to 05:39 AM, May 3. And the Duration - 00 Hours 21 Mins

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings On May 3 - 05:39 AM to 05:38 AM, May 4 And the Duration is - 23 Hours 59 Mins

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 08:59 AM to 01:58 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:38 PM to 05:18 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:18 PM to 09:38 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:58 PM to 02:58 AM, May 4

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of Treta Yug, and it is also considered the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram.

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, on this day. People visit temples and participate in pujas. Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most critical and pious occasions in the Hindu religion.

