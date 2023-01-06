Arudra Darshan is observed in the Tamil month of Margazhi and the Hindu month of Pausha on the full moon night or Purnima. The Arudra Nakshatra represents the golden red flame which symbolizes the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva as Nataraj or the Taandav. On this day, a special Abhishekam or prayer is performed at the Chidambaram Shiva Temple in Tamil Nadu and Mathira Peedika Devi Temple near Kadakkal in the Kollam District of Kerala. As you celebrate Arudra Darshan 2023 on January 6, here are some wishes, greetings and images that social media users shared on this day. Arudra Darshan 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on Thiruvatharai.

