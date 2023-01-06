Happy Arudra Darshan 2023! This auspicious Tamil festival celebrates the cosmic dance or Taandav performed by Lord Shiva. On this day, also called Thiruvatharai, the Nataraj form of Lord Shiva is worshipped. Arudra or Thiruvatharai Nakshatram is the name of the birth star, which is associated with Lord Shiva, and it also coincides with Purnima or the full moon day. Arudra Darshan will be celebrated on January 6 in the Paush month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, a special Abhishekam or prayer is performed at the Chidambaram Shiva Temple in Tamil Nadu and Mathira Peedika Devi Temple near Kadakkal in Kollam District of Kerala state. To celebrate Arudra Darshan 2023, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Arudra Darshan 2023 Date and Significance: Know History and All About the Celebrations of the Tamil Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

