Ashadhi Bij or Ashadhi Beej is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Ashadha. The occasion is mainly observed by farming communities in the north Indian states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and some other regions. The festival is marked as Kutchi New Year by the Gujarati population. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and other regional deities and organize satsangs, musical competitions, and other cultural programs on Ashadhi Beej. Online users also exchanged warm greetings and messages for the pious festival. July 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Puri Rath Yatra, Eid al-Adha, Doctors’ Day, US Independence Day, Check Full List of All Major International Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Happy Kutchi New Year 2022

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Kutchi New Year and Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra 💐💐#Happy_ashadhi_beej pic.twitter.com/t8xuHfJ5rh — Akshay Chauhan (@AkshayVChauhan) July 1, 2022

Ashadhi Beej 2022 Messages

ગગન ગજે ને મોરલા બોલેં મથે ચમકે તી વીજ..! હલો પાંજે કચ્છ ડે મે..! આવઈ અષાઢી બીજ..! My heartfelt greetings to all my Kutchi brothers and sisters across the world on the occasion of Kutchi New Year: Ashadhi Beej. May the coming year bring happiness and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/Q4XCQzu6ut — Nehal Shah (@NehalShahBJP) July 4, 2019

Kutchi New Year 2022 Greetings

Happy Ashadhi Bij 2022 Quotes

Ashadhi Bij Wallpapers

Ashadhi Beej falls on the 2nd day of Shukla paksha of Ashad month of Vikram calendar. The festival is associated with the beginning of rains in the #Kutch region of #Gujarat. The moisture in the atmosphere is checked to predict which crop would do best in the coming monsoon! — 🌸JR (@Jainismrevival) June 30, 2022

