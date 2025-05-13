Today, May 13, hundreds and thousands of devotees thronged Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the occasion of "Bada Mangal", the first Tuesday of the month of "Jyeshtha" according to the Hindu calendar. In Uttar Pradesh, a large number of devotees gathered at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers. On the other hand, a large number of devotees were seen offering prayers at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on the occasion of "Bada Mangal". It is worth noting that Bada Mangal is an annual festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, which begins on Tuesday. Celebrated during the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar, this year it is falling on five Tuesdays - May 13, May 20, May 27, June 3 and June 10. Narada Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Devarishi Narada.

Devotees Gather at Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: A large number of devotees gather at Hanumangarhi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Bada Mangal', the first Tuesday of the month of 'Jyeshtha' according to the Hindu calendar. pic.twitter.com/mxRjNJexN6 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

Devotees Offer Prayers on Occasion of 'Bada Mangal'

#WATCH | Delhi: A large number of devotees offer prayers at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on the occasion of 'Bada Mangal', the first Tuesday of the month of 'Jyeshtha' according to the Hindu calendar pic.twitter.com/o2m6RTtb9o — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

