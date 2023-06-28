Bahuda Yatra 2023 Date, Timings & Live Streaming Online: Bahuda Yatra 2023 takes place on June 28, Wednesday. It marks the homecoming of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra after a nine-day stay in Gundicha Temple, which began with Rath Yatra on June 20. The Holy Trinity will return on their grand chariots, which will be pulled by devotees from the Gundicha temple to Srimandir. The Chhera Panhara, a traditional ritual performed on the chariot, is scheduled between 2:30 pm and 3 pm. The chariot pulling for Bahuda Yatra will start at 4 PM. Hundreds and thousands of devotees can follow the Bahuda Yatra 2023 live streaming online to catch the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Watch Video of Bahuda Yatra 2023 Preparations:

Mausi Maa awaits arrival of Lord Jagannath on Bahuda Yatra in Puri. The Mahaprabhu will relish a special treat of Poda Pitha prepared by the Mother Goddess during the homeward journey to Srimandir.#PodaPitha #BahudaYatra #RathYatra2023 #OTVNews pic.twitter.com/m4ZhIznC8e — OTV (@otvnews) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)