BJD leader Amar Patnaik, BJP leader Baijayant Panda and several netizens expressed intense outrage over a product listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress. Notably, the outrage came after images surfaced online showing AliExpress allegedly selling a doormat featuring the sacred image of Lord Jagannath. Meanwhile, the online store is also facing massive backlash from Indians on social media. Hundreds and thousands of X users have demanded an apology from AliExpress and urged the online retailer to take the listing down immediately. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user said, "This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress," while a second user said, "You are selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity worshipped by Hindus across the world." BJP leader Baijayant Panda said, "As an Odia and one among millions of devotees, this is unacceptable". Scroll below to know how netizens reacted to AliExpress selling Lord Jagannath's "doormat". ‘Lord Jagannath Eyes’ at Ahmedabad AI171 Flight Crash Site? Netizens Share Viral Photos Linking Air India Tragedy to Old Video of Eagle Flying With Flag Over Puri’s Jagannath Temple.

X User Questions AliExpress Over Lord Jagannath on a Doormat

🚨 SHOCKING: Lord Jagannath on a DOORMAT?@AliExpress_EN is selling doormats featuring the sacred image of Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity in Sanatan Dharma. Take it down immediately. This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress. Millions worship Him daily. Placing… pic.twitter.com/HmKP2wP4kn — Manisha Singh (@ManiYogini) July 29, 2025

'This Is a Shameful Act of Disrespect by AliExpress'

What is this, @AliExpress_EN ? You are selling doormats featuring Lord Jagannath, a deeply revered deity worshipped by Hindus across the world. Take it down immediately. This is a shameful act of disrespect by AliExpress. pic.twitter.com/AtAMV58uDl — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 29, 2025

Outraged To See the Sacred Image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a Doormat

Outraged to see the sacred image of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on a doormat that @AliExpress_EN is selling. As an Odia and one among millions of devotees, this is unacceptable. I see a deeper conspiracy by this Chinese eCommerce site, already banned in India. It's just the latest in a… — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 30, 2025

BJD Leader Amar Patnaik Condemns Act of Selling Lord Jagannath 'Doormat'

I vehemently condemn the egregious act of selling doormats with the sacred image of Lord Jagannath on AliExpress! This shameless profanity is an affront to the deepest sentiments of millions of devotees, trampling upon the revered iconography with utter disregard. It's a… pic.twitter.com/pnPOVA2Pl1 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) July 29, 2025

