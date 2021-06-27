Bankim Chandra Chatterjee was the face of the Bengal renaissance. Through his literary campaign, he kept the people of Bengal intellectually stimulated. He is also known for his novel 'Anandamath' and India got its National Song 'Vande Mataram' from the same. Bankim Chandra was a bright student, he was born on June 27, 1838, to a Brahmin family in a North 24 Paraganas village.  Thus, today marks the 183rd birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.  Netizens are pouring in heartfelt wishes for the Indian novelist and inspiring activist. Take a look:

Composer of Vande Mataram

Birth Anniversary Wish

Remembering Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Tribute

The Great Novelist

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)