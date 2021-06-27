Bankim Chandra Chatterjee was the face of the Bengal renaissance. Through his literary campaign, he kept the people of Bengal intellectually stimulated. He is also known for his novel 'Anandamath' and India got its National Song 'Vande Mataram' from the same. Bankim Chandra was a bright student, he was born on June 27, 1838, to a Brahmin family in a North 24 Paraganas village. Thus, today marks the 183rd birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. Netizens are pouring in heartfelt wishes for the Indian novelist and inspiring activist. Take a look:

Composer of Vande Mataram

Birth Anniversary Wish

#bankimchandrachattopadhyay CIE was an Indian novelist, poet and journalist. He was the composer of Vande Mataram, originally in Sanskrit, personifying India as a mother goddess and inspiring activists during the Indian Independence Movement.#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/u8plsCyTyJ — Supanna (@Supanna1970) June 27, 2021

Remembering Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

"#VandeMataram" A soldier feel these words in every drop of his blood. 🇮🇳 Remembering #BankimChandraChattopadhyay, the one who described our motherland in the most beautiful way possible on his Jayanti... pic.twitter.com/DDEpO9j4vc — Abhishek Acharya Kulshrestha🇮🇳🚩 (@iAbhiAcharya) June 27, 2021

Tribute

Tributes to Shri #BankimChandraChattopadhyay on his birth anniversary. The creator of our immortal National Song, #VandeMataram 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HolWqbXI4r — Biswajit Roy🇮🇳 (@Biswaji35492999) June 26, 2021

The Great Novelist

Remembering the great novelist & poet who was the composer of our National Song-Vande Mataram,Shri Bankim Chandra Chatterji on his Birth Anniversary. #bankimchandrachattopadhyay pic.twitter.com/5Wg2511rrJ — Raghvesh Narain Tripathi (@20Raghvesh) June 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)