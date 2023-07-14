Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a salute and was elated as the Indian Army's Punjab Regiment marched with pride along the Champs-Élysées during the grand Bastille Day parade in Paris. Led by Captain Aman Jagtap, the contingent showcased their impeccable discipline and military precision, capturing the attention of spectators. The participation of the Punjab Regiment symbolized the strong ties between India and France and honoured the shared values of freedom and unity. Bastille Day Parade 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Waves at People Gathered To Witness Fete Nationale Francaise Parade in Paris (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Army's Punjab Regiment

#WATCH | Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. pic.twitter.com/PV24VTgHHo — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)