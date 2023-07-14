The Bastille Day parade began with much fervour and gaiety in France. A video of the parade showed French President Emmanuel Macron waving at the people gathered to witness the Bastille Day parade in Paris. The 28-second video clip shows France's President Emmanuel Macron waving at the crow who have gathered in large numbers to witness the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Today, July 14, France is celebrating the French National Day which is also popularly known as the Bastille Day. Bastille Day occupies a special place in the history of France as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. Bastille Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Indian Contingent Leading March on French National Day in Paris Presence of Guest of Honour PM Narendra Modi.

People Witness Bastille Day Parade in Paris

#WATCH | French President Emmanuel Macron waves at the people gathered to witness the Bastille Day parade in Paris. pic.twitter.com/qCbh8uwAOo — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

