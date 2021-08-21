Raksha Bandhan 2021 Messages: Send Heart-Touching Hindi Shayaris to Your Siblings on Festival Day

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Images and HD Wallpapers

Raksha Bandhan Wishes and Images for Sisters (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Want You to Know That I Really Care for You and Would Always Stand by Your Side. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi!

Raksha Bandhan Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All Lovely Brothers and Sisters. May the Festival Remain Awesome for You and Shower All Happiness.

Happy Raksha Bandhan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Make a Good Team, You Are a Funny One and I Am the Smarter One. OK, Don’t Feel Bad, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

