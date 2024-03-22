Every year, on March 22, we celebrate Bihar Foundation Day, also known as Bihar Day or Bihar Diwas. This year, Bihar Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 22, a Friday. It's a special day that marks the anniversary of Bihar becoming a state in 1912 when it was separated from Bengal by the British. In 2010, the Bihar government decided to honour this historic day by celebrating it every year. The aim is to revive pride in the state and inspire its citizens to take pride in their heritage. Bihar Diwas also highlights the deep cultural roots of Bihar. During Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas, various cultural events, exhibitions, and programmes are organised to present the state's heritage and traditions. It's a time for people to come together, celebrate their identity, and reflect on Bihar's journey since its formation in 1912. To join in the celebrations, you can share these Bihar Day 2024 greetings, wishes, messages, quotes, wallpapers, and images with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

