Goddess Katyayani is hailed as the most powerful form of Goddess Durga and on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, she is worshipped. As per the Hindu belief, Maa Katyayani killed demon Mahishasura. Chaitra Navratri 2021 sees a low-key celebration because of the ongoing pandemic. But devotees can still participate in live aarti ceremony from home. The Navaratri 2021 Day 5 Vaishno Devi Aarti will be live-streamed on YouTube for devotees to worship Goddess Katyayani.

If You Missed Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 6 Aarti, Here's the Video

