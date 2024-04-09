During Chaitra Navratri 2024, a significant change was observed in the attire of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra temple. For the first time since Pran Pratishtha, the deity adorned a special vastra adorned with Vaishnava symbols crafted intricately using colourful resham and zari. This unique attire, featuring motifs like Mayur (peacock) and other traditional symbols, was unveiled on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, Vikrami Sanvat 2081. The temple trust shared a photo of the divine attire on social media platform X, signifying the auspicious occasion and celebrating the beginning of Navratri with reverence and devotion. Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ayodhya Gears Up for First Navratri Festival After Consecration of Ram Lalla’s Idol (Watch Video).

Ram Lalla Idol Dons Special Vastra

चैत्र नवरात्रि प्रथम दिवस पर भगवान के वस्त्र अति विशेष हैं। प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पश्चात् पहली बार प्रभु के वस्त्रों की ‘शैली’ को बदला गया है। मयूर व अन्य वैष्णव चिन्हों को रंग-बिरंगे रेशम के साथ-साथ असली तारों से काढ़ा गया है । दिव्य दर्शन - चैत्र शुक्ल प्रतिपदा, विक्रमी संवत… pic.twitter.com/JjfJc4Pgnx — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) April 9, 2024

