In a divine celebration of Chaitra Navratri 2024 leading up to Shri Ram Navami, the revered idol of Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya will be adorned in exquisite garments crafted from hand-spun and hand-woven khadi cotton. These special vastras, embellished with authentic gold khaddi block prints, are not only a testament to traditional craftsmanship but also hold spiritual significance, as the designs are inspired by Vaishnav Chinha. Devotees visiting the temple during this auspicious period can expect to witness an extraordinary display of cultural heritage and devotional artistry. Ram Lalla’s Idol Details: Height, Weight and Everything You Need to Know About Lord Ram’s Idol Placed Inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chaitra Navratri 2024

