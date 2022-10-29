Happy Chhath Kharna! The second day of Chhath Mahaparv, called Kharna, is being celebrated on October 29, Saturday. On this day, people keep fast from sunrise to sunset and prepare kheer to be offered to Sun God at the time of breaking the holy fast. The day is also known as Lohanda and Kharna in Bihar and other eastern states of the country where Chhath Puja is celebrated with full devotion and enthusiasm. Observe the auspicious day by sharing Chhath Puja 2022 Kharna wishes that we present to you below. Forward Happy Kharna messages, WhatsApp greetings, quotes & HD wallpapers to your near and dear ones.

Chhath Puja 2022 Kharna Wishes

Happy Kharna 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Be Showered With the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Kharna!

Kharna 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Chhath Maata Give You the Courage of a Tiger and Bless You With Prosperity. Happy Kharna!

Chhath Puja Kharna 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Positivity of Chhath Mahaparva Spread in Your Life and Fill It With Success and Glory. Happy Kharna!

Happy Chhath Kharna 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kharna! All That Exists Was Born From the Sun, There Is Nothing Apart From It. Sending You Blessings and Love on the Auspicious Occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022 Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chhath Puja Mark the Beginning of Life, Fortune, and Success for You. Happy Kharna!

