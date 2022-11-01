Happy Chhattisgarh Formation Day! Also called Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, the day is celebrated with great pomp in Naya Raipur at Rajyotsava Ground. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 falls on November 1, Tuesday, which marks the day when the state was carved out from Madhya Pradesh in 2000 to become the 26th state of India. As you celebrate Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, send WhatsApp messages, Happy Chhattisgarh Day 2022 greetings, Chhattisgarh Formation Day quotes & SMS to your friends and family. Get Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2022 (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2022 Photos

Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2022 (File Image)

Happy Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2022 Slogans

Happy Chhattisgarh Foundation Day (File Image)

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Posters

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 (File Image)

