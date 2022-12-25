Christmas, the festival of joy and happiness, commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. On the occasion, several leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, etc extended Christmas 2022 greetings. Christmas 2022 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Merry Christmas' to People, Recall Thoughts of Lord Christ.

From President Droupadi Murmu Extend Greetings:

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! On this day, let us remember the message of kindness and brotherhood given by Jesus Christ. May we spread joy and positivity and have the spirit of compassion towards fellow beings and the environment. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Merry Christmas':

Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge Greets Everyone:

The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas🎄everyone! pic.twitter.com/FDDaFWzU60 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 25, 2022

Pinarayi Vijayan Says 'Merry Christmas':

Nitish Kumar Tweeted:

क्रिसमस के अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु यीशु मसीह का संदेश त्याग, शांति, प्रेम एवं करूणा का है, जो सम्पूर्ण मानव जाति के कल्याण के लिए है। क्रिसमस के अवसर पर प्रभु यीशु मसीह से राज्य में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 25, 2022

Conrad Sangma Tweets:

I extend warmest #Christmas greetings from my family to yours. May the spirit of love, peace and joy fill our hearts and homes. #MerryChristmas! pic.twitter.com/K4w3jstZbx — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 25, 2022

