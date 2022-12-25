Christmas is the festival of joy and happiness celebrated by Christians across the globe with great grandeur and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Christmas greetings this morning as the country celebrates the festival. "Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi wrote in a tweet. Christmas 2022: People Throng Bakery Shops in Kolkata To Buy Xmas Cakes (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Merry Christmas' to People:

Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

