The festive day of Christmas is both a religious and cultural holiday centred around the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrated worldwide with immense joy and enthusiasm. Christmas 2022 in the English Calendar falls on Sunday, 25 December. The occasion began to be widely marked with a specific liturgy in the 9th century. In modern-day, Christians observe the event with food, music, carols, gifts, decoration and games. To share the wishes of the Xmas with your friends and family, we have collected a set of Happy Christmas 2022 messages, Merry Christmas 2022 greetings, Christmas 2022 HD images, Xmas SMS and quotes. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Christmas 2022 Greetings

Christmas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Christmas Eve – A Perfect Night To Express Affection for Your Family, Forgive Those Who Failed You and Forget Past Mistakes. – Unknown

Happy Christmas 2022 HD Pictures

Christmas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Wish This Christmas Eve Brings You the Gifts of Happiness, Good Health, and Joy! – Unknown

Christmas 2022 HD Images

Christmas 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: Something About an Old-Fashioned Christmas Is Hard To Forget. – Hugh Downs

Christmas 2022 Messages

Merry Christmas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Blessed Is the Season Which Engages the Whole World in a Conspiracy of Love. – Hamilton Wright Mabi

Merry Christmas 2022 Quotes

Christmas 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: Twas the Night Before Christmas, When All Through the House, Not a Creature Was Stirring, Not Even a Mouse. – Clement Clark Moore

