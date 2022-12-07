Dattatreya Jayanti, or Lord Dattatreya’s birth anniversary, is celebrated on the full moon day of Margashirsha Month according to the Hindu calendar. It is being celebrated on December 7 this year. Lord Datta is revered as the Guru who initiated the concept of fraternity and social equality. He is seen as a combined form of the Holy Trinity of Hindus: the Gods Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Devotees on this day worship the idols of Lord Dattatreya at home and in temples with flowers, incense, lamps and camphor so they can follow the path of righteousness. Share these greetings and messages by social media users as wishes, quotes, images and HD wallpapers on this festive occasion of Datta Jayanti 2022. Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 Date: Know Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Deity Lord Datta.

Today,Dattatreya & Tripura Bhairav jayanti! Doing their prayer blesses us with success in all aspects of life! Chandra Dev also remains exalted,blessed with"Amrit" on this day! Ausp day for doing charity & offering"Arghya"to both luminaries,to strengthen mind🌕 & soul☀! pic.twitter.com/Y1MMiuu8Kq — Astrology/Jyotisha Counsel Heyam Dukham Anagatam (@SarikaSabharwal) December 7, 2022

